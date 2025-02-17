State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $50.42 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,424,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

