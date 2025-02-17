Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 626.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This trade represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $353.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

