Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $25.74. 10,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,418.39. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

