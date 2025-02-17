Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,873,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,140 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Prologis worth $1,255,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

