FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 115,400 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 4.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 0.4 %

Teradyne stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,858.24. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.