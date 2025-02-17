Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Cummins worth $337,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $373.71 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.06 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.06.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

