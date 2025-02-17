KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

