Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 676,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 40,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

