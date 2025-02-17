Mathes Company Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.67 and its 200 day moving average is $267.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $281.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.