5T Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.8% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,374,000 after buying an additional 1,383,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after buying an additional 1,535,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.58 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

