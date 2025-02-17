5T Wealth LLC Invests $782,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 616,518 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,897,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 357,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.