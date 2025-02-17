Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 22,050,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 191,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 623,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 283,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 366,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.