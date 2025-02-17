Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

