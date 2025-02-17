Americana Partners LLC Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

