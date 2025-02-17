WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

