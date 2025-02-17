Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Acquires 82,574 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,574 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 157,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.