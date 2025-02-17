Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.