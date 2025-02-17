DDD Partners LLC Sells 6,892 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DDD Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 2.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

In related news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. This represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

