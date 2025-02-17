J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,109.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,840.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,943.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.