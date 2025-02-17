Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $949,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

