CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

