Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $4.98 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.