Hotel Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Wynn Resorts, Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Trip.com Group, Marriott International, SRM Entertainment, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate hotels and other lodging properties. These stocks represent ownership in these companies and their performance is influenced by factors such as occupancy rates, average daily rates, and overall economic conditions affecting the travel and tourism industry. Investors may buy and sell hotel stocks on the stock market to potentially profit from changes in the industry and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $8.57 on Friday, hitting $89.04. 5,595,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,074. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.57 on Friday, reaching $5,018.27. 92,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,317. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,924.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,490.98.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $266.09. The stock had a trading volume of 583,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,691. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $193.43 and a one year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.46. 522,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,597. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 220,323,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,104. SRM Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

