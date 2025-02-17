Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

