Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $844.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $794.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

