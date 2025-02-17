Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – February 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., BlackRock, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to publicly traded companies that own, operate, or invest in various types of real estate properties. Investors can purchase shares of these companies on the stock market to gain exposure to the real estate market without needing to directly purchase physical properties. The performance of real estate stocks is influenced by factors such as property values, rental income, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $279.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $973.91. The company had a trading volume of 660,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,020.68 and its 200 day moving average is $972.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,934,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $266.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Stories