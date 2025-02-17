Amarillo National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 47,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

