Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – February 14th

Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and Oklo are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products. Investors may purchase oil stocks to potentially profit from fluctuations in oil prices or to benefit from the dividends paid by these companies. The performance of oil stocks is heavily influenced by factors such as geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,311. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $980.38. The company had a trading volume of 779,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,073.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. 12,778,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 5,628,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,596,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 10,341,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671,127. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Recommended Stories