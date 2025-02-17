Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 13,736 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Creative Planning grew its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shopify Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $128.36 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.