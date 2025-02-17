Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $47,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

