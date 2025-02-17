Blue Chip Partners LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 185.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

