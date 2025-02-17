Truist Financial Corp Buys 99,374 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $144,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

