Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.56% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $144,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after buying an additional 3,692,594 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $67.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

