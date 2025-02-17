Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.56% of Kinross Gold worth $63,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

