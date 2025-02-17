Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 12,310 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $270.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day moving average of $243.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

