Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,212 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $295.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

