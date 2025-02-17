Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389,718 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $96,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

