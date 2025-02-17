Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Carlisle Companies worth $133,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $357.83 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $339.10 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.46 and a 200-day moving average of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

