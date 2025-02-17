Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,739.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,832 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 256,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VPL opened at $74.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

