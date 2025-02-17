iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Empower Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $687,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.