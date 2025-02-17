Truist Financial Corp Has $125.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,864 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $125,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

