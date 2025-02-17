Cooksen Wealth LLC Purchases 1,834 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.