iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $156,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWY stock opened at $242.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.