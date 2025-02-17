Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 16,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,342.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.