Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Decreased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.47% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $179,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

