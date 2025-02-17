Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $46.90 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.