NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,963,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NEE stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

