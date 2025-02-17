Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 12,000 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

