NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $81.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

