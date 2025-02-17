NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.